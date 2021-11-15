Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Starring Alia Bhatt Postponed To Avoid Box-Office Clash With SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar was the first film to release in cinema halls as theatres reopened in Maharashtra earlier this month. And given its enormous success at the box office despite tough competition from Marvel’s Eternals, the move to release the movie in cinema halls has inspired other filmmakers and producers to release their projects in cinema halls as well. But Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali fans, who have been eagerly waiting to catch their upcoming project, Gangubai Kathiawadi, may have to wait a little longer as the makers of the Hindi drama have pushed the release date further.

After multiple delays owing to the pandemic, Bhansali’s movie release has been pushed ahead by more than a month to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited RRR. While the makers confirmed the news by sharing an official statement, lead actress Alia Bhatt also confirmed the news and announced that Gangubai Kathiawadi will now release on February 18, 2022.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli appreciated the kind gesture by Bhansali and penned a thank you note on Twitter. “The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi,” he tweeted. Interestingly, Alia plays an integral role in RRR which also stars NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris.

The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi..:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2021

With Gangubai Kathiawadi now pushed to February, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus project RRR which will release on January 7 will have a clear run at the box office. The period drama will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

