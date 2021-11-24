Sandra Bullock Shuts Down 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Casting Rumours; Says 'Never Been Approached By Marvel'

Tom Holland’s upcoming movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has been the talk of the town since its inception. And with the release date of the movie inching closer, fans have already gone on to flood the internet with speculations theories related to the project. While reports of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield re-appearing as the web-slinging superhero in the upcoming Marvel project continue to gain momentum, rumours of Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock joining the cast have also made their way on the internet.

While the 57-year-old talented actress is speculated to be cast as Madame Web in Marvel’s upcoming movie, Bullock has shut down all rumours by denying them on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show. “I don’t think I’m Marvel material. I’ve never been approached by Marvel. Never,” Bullock responded when she was quizzed about the rumour by the talk show host. And the veteran actress remained true to her statement even when Kimmel replied stating that actors have often lied to him about rumoured roles in the past. “I understand why people lie to you, but I have never been approached,” Bullock added.

Bullock, who dominated Hollywood for the past few decades with her brilliant performances, has been quite selective about her project in recent times, with Susanne Bier’s 2018 movie ‘Bird Box’ being her last. While a Marvel movie would bring her back in the spotlight, the talented actress feels that it won’t happen anytime soon.

During her appearance on the talk show, Bullock did walk down memory lane and revealed that she did turn down a comic book movie role on her son’s advice. “I was approached for something that wasn’t Marvel, but my son said not to do it. It was kind of in the place that Louis felt I shouldn’t be and he was actually right,” she added.

However, Bullock has been quite busy promoting her upcoming movie ‘The Unforgivable’. She also has other interesting projects like ‘Bullet Train’ and ‘Lost City of D’ lined up for release next year. Meanwhile, the Jon Watts directorial ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and others, is all set to release in cinema halls on December 17, 2021.

