San Jose baby whose abduction was caught on video found safe, three suspects in custody

The 3-month-old California baby, whose abduction was captured on surveillance footage on Monday, has been found safe, local authorities reported.

San Jose Police reported that three suspects were being held in custody in relation to the child’s kidnapping.

On Monday afternoon, while the boy’s grandmother was putting away groceries, an unknown man entered the San Jose apartment and stole the infant from his home.

Video surveillance footage was later released of the man brazenly walking down the sidewalk with the black baby carrier and white blanket in tow.

Police said that the child had been taken to a local hospital for observation out of precaution.

Police released a screenshot of the suspect wanted in relation to the abduction of a 3-month-old from his family home in San Jose. The male was captured on a surveillance camera and he allegedly left with the baby in a carrier that’s described as being black with a white blanket. (San Jose Police Department)

“A million thank you’s to all who assisted,” police said in a tweet.

“We have some of the finest detectives in the nation,” the force added in a separate tweet. “Nobody went home yesterday. In less than 24 hours he was located, and three suspects are being held.”

A press conference is scheduled to be held with the San Jose police on Tuesday afternoon at the police headquarters where Chief Anthony Mata is expected to provide an update on the case of the child’s abduction.

