San Francisco archbishop defies Pope’s advice by banning Pelosi from receiving communion

San Francisco’s archbishop has defied the Pope’s advice by banning Nancy Pelosi from receiving communion over her support for abortion rights.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone announced the action against the House Speaker, who is a life-long Catholic, after her vote in Congress to codify Roe v Wade amid the Supreme Court controversy.

Last year Pope Francis told Joe Biden that he was a “good Catholic” during a private meeting, and told bishops who wanted to ban pro-abortion politicians from taking communion they should make “pastoral” decision not political ones.

