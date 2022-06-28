San Antonio trailer deaths – latest: 46 bodies found in Texas in potential migrant smuggling catastrophe

First responders at the scene of an abandoned trailer where at least 40 migrants were reported to have been found dead (Screengrab: KSAT News)

At least 46 dead bodies were found in a truck’s tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, in what authorities believe could be a shocking instance of cross-border migrant trafficking gone wrong.

Another 16 peoplle were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions, according to officials.

San Antonio Police, as well as agents from US Customs and Border Patrol, are reportedly on the scene.

“There are about 46 migrants dead in San Antonio,” the city’s Catholic archbishop wrote in a statement. “Our prayers raised up to you O Lord for their souls. Lord have mercy on them. They hoped for a better life. Lord after Uvalde and now this, help us! We need you! So many people suffering. God, God, God.”

Officials are expected to address the public later this evening at 9pm CDT.

