San Antonio trailer deaths – latest: 46 bodies found in Texas as governor blames Biden

At least 46 bodies found in trailer, San Antonio officials say

At least 46 dead bodies were found in a truck’s tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, in what authorities suspect may be a shocking instance of cross-border migrant trafficking gone wrong.

Another 16 people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions, according to officials, including four children. Police have taken three people into custody.

A city worker heard a cry for help from the abandoned truck before discovering the gruesome scene, said police chief William McManus.

Mexico foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard called the suffocation of the migrants in the truck the “tragedy in Texas” while San Antonio’s mayor Ron Nirenberg called it a “horrific human tragedy”.

“There are, that we know of, 46 individuals who are no longer with us, who had families, who were likely trying to find a better life. And we have 16 folks who are fighting for their lives in the hospital,” he said.

Texas governor Greg Abbott blamed the tragedy on the Biden administration, claiming “open borders” led to the horrific scene.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the incident.

Show latest update 1656412126 Migrants reportedly tried to escape triple-digit temperature inside moving truck San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has described the horrifying case that left at least 46 people attempting to enter Texas through the back of an 18-wheeler as what he believes to be the deadliest human smuggling incident he could recall in the city. High temperatures in the San Antonio area reached up to the low 100s on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, making the temperatures inside the overpacked tractor-trailer tap into the triple digits. Local law enforcement has released new disturbing details from the deadly smuggling incident, including one that appears to confirm that people inside the truck were reportedly trying to jump out, as their bodies were discovered along several blocks, according to the Texas Tribune. Johanna Chisholm 28 June 2022 11:28 1656407702 ‘Stacks of bodies’ and no sign of water A San Antonio Fire Department official said they found “stacks of bodies” and no signs of water in the truck, which was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city’s southern outskirts. Sixteen other people found inside the trailer were transported to hospitals for heat stroke and exhaustion, including four minors, but no children were among the dead, the department said. “The patients that we saw were hot to the touch, they were suffering from heat stroke, exhaustion,” San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told a news conference. In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on 27 June 2022 in San Antonio, Texas (Getty Images) “It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer but there was no visible working AC unit on that rig.” Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 160 miles (250 km) from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4C) on Monday with high humidity. Namita Singh 28 June 2022 10:15 1656405002 How political leaders have responded Texas governor Greg Abbott blamed the Biden administration’s “deadly open border policies” for the deaths. “These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies,” he tweeted. Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard called the suffocation of the migrants in the truck the “tragedy in Texas” on Twitter and said the local consulate was en route to the scene, though the nationalities of the victims had not been confirmed. Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman and Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, called the deaths in the incident “devastating” as he demanded urgent action to “dismantle human smuggling rings and replace them with expanded avenues for legal migration”. Homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was “heartbroken by the tragic loss of life today” and is “praying for those still fighting for their lives.” “Far too many lives have been lost as individuals — including families, women, and children — take this dangerous journey,” he tweeted. Congressman Joaquin Castro said he is in touch with the secretary of homeland security, adding the agency is “working to alert their families, find everyone responsible for this crime and investigate exactly what happened”. Namita Singh 28 June 2022 09:30 1656402302 What we know so far At least 46 people were found dead in a tractor-trailer that was abandoned on a remote back road in San Antonio, Texas. Sixteen people, including four children were taken to hospital and are being treated for heat-related illnesses. A San Antonio fire department official said they found “stacks of bodies” and no signs of water in the truck. First responders walk toward the scene where a tractor-trailer was discovered with migrants inside outside San Antonio, Texas on 27 June 2022 (Getty Images) Three people have so far been taken into custody. Homeland security is investigating the matter. Namita Singh 28 June 2022 08:45 1656399602 Homeland security secretary ‘heartbroken by the tragic loss of life’ Homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed profound grief over the death of 46 individuals in San Antonio, Texas. “I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of life today and am praying for those still fighting for their lives,” he tweeted. “Far too many lives have been lost as individuals — including families, women, and children — take this dangerous journey.” Namita Singh 28 June 2022 08:00 1656397077 Registration number on truck associated with Alamo man The lorry found in San Antonio has the US and Texas Department of Transportation registration numbers, reported the Washington Post, adding that the state records associate an Alamo man with those numbers. However, the man’s son-in-law, Isaac Limon, told the outlet that the number on the truck was fraudulently used by those running the smuggling operation. He added that the truck corresponding to the registration is a Volvo hauling grain in another part of Texas last week. “It was a perfect setup,” he told the outlet, adding that his father-in-law was shaken up by the incident. “The truck is here. I’m looking at it right now. Sad to say, but he’s a bit of a victim, too, because people believe it was him.” Namita Singh 28 June 2022 07:17 1656397005 ‘Criminal investigation remains ongoing’: Homeland security releases statement “On 27 June, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to a call from San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) in reference to an alleged human smuggling event involving a tractor trailer on Quintana Road near Cassin Road. “Upon arrival in the scene, HSI confirmed more than 40 deceased individuals,” the department of homeland security said in a statement released late on Monday. Police guard an area at the scene where a tractor-trailer was discovered with migrants inside outside San Antonio, Texas on 27 June 2022 (AFP via Getty Images) “HSI San Antonio has initiated an investigation with support of SAPD. Details will be released as they are available, the criminal investigation remains ongoing.” Namita Singh 28 June 2022 07:16 1656395003 ‘This is devastating’, says Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman and Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, called the deaths in the incident “devastating” as he demanded urgent action to “dismantle human smuggling rings and replace them with expanded avenues for legal migration.” Namita Singh 28 June 2022 06:43 1656394715 Fire chief on horror of discovering bodies: ‘None of us come to work imagining that’ “We’re not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there. None of us come to work imagining that,” said San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood. “None of these people were able to extricate themselves out of the truck, so they were still in there awaiting help when we arrived. Too weak in state to actually get out and help themselves.” Namita Singh 28 June 2022 06:38 1656394160 Heavy law enforcement presence at the site Up to 20 emergency vehicles were deployed to the area of Quintana Road and Cassin drive around 6pm, converging at the semitruck. At least 60 firefighter and 10 medical units responded to the scene. In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on 27 June 2022 in San Antonio, Texas (Getty Images) Five patients with critical injuries were received by Baptist Medical Center in downtown San Antonio, reported Kens 5, while three others were moved to a Methodist Healthcare facility in the Alamo City. Texas Vista Medical Center was attending to a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, reported the outlet. Namita Singh 28 June 2022 06:29

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link San Antonio trailer deaths - latest: 46 bodies found in Texas as governor blames Biden