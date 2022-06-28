San Antonio police take three into custody after 46 bodies found in lorry trailer

The bodies of at least 46 migrants were found in a truck’s trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening (27 June).

Another 16 people – including four children – were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions, officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the incident and police have taken three people into custody, but it is not yet clear if those arrested were connected with human trafficking.

San Antonio’s mayor Ron Nirenberg called the incident a “horrific human tragedy”.

