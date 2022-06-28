San Antonio fire chief describes ‘stacks of bodies’ in trailer after 46 found dead

San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood has described the horror of discovering the bodies of 46 dead migrants inside a tractor-trailer on Monday (27 June).

At least 16 further people, including four children, were transported to local hospitals.

“The patients that we saw were hot to the touch, they were suffering from heat stroke, exhaustion,” Mr Hood said, confirming no visible sign of a working A/C unit in the vehicle.

“We’re not supposed to open up trucks and see stacks of bodies in there, none of us come to work imagining that.”

