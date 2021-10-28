Samsung just released the ultimate laptop for watching movies and TV. Here’s why it beats the rest.

In fact, recent research by Ofcom found that over the past year, Brits’ time spent watching online streaming services was up 50% from the year before, while previous studies have found that for a massive 43% of people, a laptop is their number one way to watch entertainment, compared to just 23% of people who prefer a traditional TV. The ultimate laptop should upgrade work and play.

Enter: the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G. With its beautiful full HD Super AMOLED touchscreen display, a game-changing 360° hinge which makes watching your favourite shows easier than ever before, and the potential for lightning fast 5G, depending on your network connection, for smooth streaming wherever you are, this is one laptop that really does it all.

Here’s why it’s the perfect device for watching your favourite TV and movies…

Stunning screen quality to rival your TV

Need we say more than the fact that this comes from the creators of some of the worlds best TVs? To elaborate, this high-end device boasts a full HD Super AMOLED display (most laptops have a lesser LCD screen). In real terms, that means you’ll get vivid colours, deep contrast, and intricate, true-to-life HD details, all with edge-to-edge viewing on a gloriously wide 15.6” touchscreen. It’s the perfect way to never miss a piece of the action watching football on your favourite sports subscription service, or to lose yourself in every spectacular detail of the latest 4K-shot must-watch prestige drama.

Cinematic audio

Audio doesn’t often get mentioned when talking about laptops. There’s a simple reason for that: usually, it’s not very good. The new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G, however, will shatter your expectations – and do it in epic, multi-dimensional style. World-class sound from integrated AKG and Dolby Atmos technology creates a truly immersive cinematic experience, all directly from your laptop.

Not only is it ideal for watching movies and TV, but that same Dolby Atmos tech also has built-in AI for ambient noise cancelling – a hero feature when it comes to Microsoft Teams call, for example. An audio upgrade to work and play? Sounds great to us.

(Samsung UK)

Innovative ways to watch, thanks to its 360 design

This device will change everything you thought you knew about using a laptop. But arguably its biggest innovation comes in the form of its incredible 360° hinged design, which allows it to bend into two completely different configurations. Of course, you can use it in the standard laptop setup (we’re fans of the Pro Keyboard with extra large, comfortable keys) – but then, simply bend the super thin laptop the opposite way and it will fold into a standing tent shape, perfect for watching videos. Like a tablet, use the touchscreen to control – but unlike a tablet, you won’t need a stand. Easily watch anything on a coffee table, in the bedroom, in the kitchen or on a train. After just one use, you’ll wonder how you ever watched Netflix on a traditional ‘clamshell’ shaped laptop.

Super fast streaming included

The next generation of mobile internet, 5G is the key to streaming movies and TV anywhere, anytime, at super fast speeds (depending on your network connection) – no WiFi connection needed. That means smooth streaming, low latency and no waiting around for the next episode to load. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is Samsung’s first ever laptop to launch with 5G already as standard – so all you have to do is watch and enjoy, wait-free. Whether you’re streaming from free or the paid services you’re subscribed to, like Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports and Youtube, and no matter if you’re at home, on your commute or in the great outdoors, you’ll never miss a match or episode again.

All your favourite streaming apps from your phone

If you have an Android smartphone, these gadgets create a fully integrated ecosystem which works together in the smartest ways – for the simplest of experiences. One of those ways is that, as long as your phone is nearby, its ‘Your Phone’ feature allows you to view all the apps you have on your phone on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 – meaning that all of your favourite movie, TV and sports streaming apps you’re used to using will automatically be viewable on your laptop, too. You’ll feel right at home, and be able to pick up right where you left off. It all makes for less time scrolling, searching and setting up, and more time watching. Beyond accessing your apps on your laptop, this feature also allows you to use your laptop as your phone in other ways, too, such as to make calls and send messages.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is available now from £1349 from Samsung.com

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Samsung just released the ultimate laptop for watching movies and TV. Here’s why it beats the rest.