Soon after the release of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, several netizens pointed out that the movie was historically inaccurate. Fans pointed out that in real life Prithviraj Chauhan died in 1192, but the main antagonist Mohammad Ghori died in 1206, while in the movie Akshay kills him.

Source Link : 'Samrat Prithviraj's Historical Inaccuries And 7 Other Things Akshay Kumar Was Called Out For By The Internet