'Samrat Prithviraj': Congress Spokesperson Calls Akshay Kumar 'Fool' While Reacting To Actor's History Curriculum Comment

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera has joined the league of audience slamming Akshay Kumar for his recent controversial ‘history textbooks focus more on Mughals’ comment. While YRF managed to protect the period drama from Karni Sena’s threat by changing the title just days before its release and issuing an explanation, but seems like Akshay has landed the film and himself in trouble once again.

Reacting to Akshay’s comment, Khera tweeted, “For me, both Akshay Kumar and Akbar belong to this country.” In another tweet, the Congress spokesperson added, “Had you listened to your parents and read a little, then you would not have been fooled like this in public.” Check out Khera’s tweets here:

The entire episode began when Akshay in an interaction with ANI said, “Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. Nobody is there to write about it in our history books.” While the video of the interaction went viral on the internet, many desi-Twitter reacted to the Bollywood actor’s remark. Check out their reactions here.

#WATCH | Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about Mughals but know about our kings also, they were great too: Actor Akshay Kumar to ANI pic.twitter.com/05WKtQ4dNw — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

While the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial released in theatres today (June 3) in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, it also marked the Bollywood debut of former Miss World winner Manushi Chhillar. The period drama also stars an ensemble of talented actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij and Sakshi Tanwar.

