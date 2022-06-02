'Samrat Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar Says Children's History Textbooks Focus More On Mughals; Twitter Disagrees

Posted on June 2, 2022 0 Comments0

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is all set to release on Friday, and the actor has been busy leaving no stone unturned in the period drama’s promotion. But seems like the actor has landed himself in trouble as his opinions on the mention of Mughals in children’s history books has left the internet furious. While the actor feels that the education ministry needs to ‘balance’ out the mention of Indian Maharajas and Mughals in school textbooks, his comment ended up going viral on the internet, with many Twitter users rectifying him.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. Nobody is there to write about it in our history books.”

Needless to say, Akshay’s remarks didn’t go down well with the internet and the actor ended up getting schooled by Twitter users. Here are a few reactions:

Slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in cinema halls on June 3, 2022, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ will mark the Bollywood debut of former Miss World winner Manushi Chhillar. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the upcoming period drama is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about Prithviraj Chauhan, and will also feature talented actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij and Sakshi Tanwar.

SEE ALSO: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar Period Drama Is Now ‘Samrat Prithviraj’; YRF Releases Official Statement

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'Samrat Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar Says Children's History Textbooks Focus More On Mughals; Twitter Disagrees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *