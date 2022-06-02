'Samrat Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar Says Children's History Textbooks Focus More On Mughals; Twitter Disagrees

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is all set to release on Friday, and the actor has been busy leaving no stone unturned in the period drama’s promotion. But seems like the actor has landed himself in trouble as his opinions on the mention of Mughals in children’s history books has left the internet furious. While the actor feels that the education ministry needs to ‘balance’ out the mention of Indian Maharajas and Mughals in school textbooks, his comment ended up going viral on the internet, with many Twitter users rectifying him.

#WATCH | Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about Mughals but know about our kings also, they were great too: Actor Akshay Kumar to ANI pic.twitter.com/05WKtQ4dNw — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. Nobody is there to write about it in our history books.”

Needless to say, Akshay’s remarks didn’t go down well with the internet and the actor ended up getting schooled by Twitter users. Here are a few reactions:

There are two entire chapters about Prithviraj Chauhan in NCERT Class 7 history textbook. Lekin Canada Kumar ko propaganda se fursat mile tab wo padhega na. PS: Mughals were our kings too pic.twitter.com/1FycTI3kJp — Musab Qazi (@musab1) June 1, 2022

Hello @akshaykumar, Not sure if you are talking about India or your home country Canada. In Indian schools they’ve been teaching about all Prominent Indian Kings. pic.twitter.com/YggepuJKVx — SHAHienoor Hossain (@shahienoor) June 1, 2022

Hey @akshaykumar I knew about Prithviraj Chauhan, coz I read in history books during my schooling. Where did you go to school??

And what do you mean by our kings?? @smitaprakash — Onkar (@paramonkar) June 1, 2022

Mughals came in 1526 AD, Prithvi raj Chauhan reign was till 1192 AD. Where are two connected Mr @akshaykumar ? — Sunil Kumar (@SunilKumar_IPoS) June 1, 2022

If Akshay Kumar had attended school classes, if he had focussed on studies instead of on his martial art training, he would have learnt about every phase of history from the early stone age to Harrappan to ancient, medieval to modern Indian history. He never attended classes. — Shivam (@ShivamJ24) June 1, 2022

Slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in cinema halls on June 3, 2022, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ will mark the Bollywood debut of former Miss World winner Manushi Chhillar. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the upcoming period drama is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about Prithviraj Chauhan, and will also feature talented actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij and Sakshi Tanwar.

