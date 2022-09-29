Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Best Female Performance: Here Are All The Koffee With Karan Award Winners

Posted on September 29, 2022 0 Comments0


Best Male Performance





Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor were tied but the award was won by Arjun.


Best Episode





Ranveer Singh’s mimicry won over the audience and we can see why it won the best episode.

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Best Female Performance: Here Are All The Koffee With Karan Award Winners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *