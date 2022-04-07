Sam Raimi Is Ready For Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man 4'; “I Love Tobey”

Fans have been clamouring for a fourth Spider-Man movie directed by Sam Raimi for a while now. The director’s iconic trilogy from the ’00s featuring Tobey Maguire made a lasting impact and Spider-Man: No Way Home only revived hopes of a fourth instalment. Maguire joining the cast of the MCU film alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man came with a tonne of nostalgia. Now, Raimi whose upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in a matter of weeks has revealed his thoughts on directing another Spider-Man film led by Tobey Maguire.

As per reports on Fandango, Sam Raimi is open to fulfilling fans’ wishes and working on Spider-Man 4. Hinting at the possibilities presented with MCU foraying into the multiverse, he said, “I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups.”

He added, “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Raimi certainly has a love for Spider-Man that remains after all these years. Back when Spider-Man 3 came out, Spider-Man 4 was in the works. However, the studio did not green-light the project. Instead, we got Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man.

Well, if Sam Raimi wants to make another Spider-Man movie after everything that went down in No Way Home, Sony should just let him. The director’s next, Doctor Strange 2 starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen is perhaps the most intriguing entry into the MCU and will most likely be a testament to Raimi’s penchant for directing superhero flicks. Check out the latest teaser from the film here:

New ‘Doctor Strange’ 2 Teaser Is All About Nightmares; Confirms Return Of ‘WandaVision’ Characters

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Director Sam Raimi Talks About Possible Cameo Of Professor X And Illuminati

Cover image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Sam Raimi Is Ready For Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man 4'; "I Love Tobey"