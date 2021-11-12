Sam Pybus: Court of Appeal refuses to increase sentence of man who choked woman to death in sex

The Court of Appeal has refused to increase the sentence of a man recently jailed for less than five years for choking his lover to death during sex.

Sam Pybus admitted the manslaughter of Sophie Moss after exerting “prolonged” pressure to the vulnerable 33-year-old’s neck at her home in Darlington in County Durham in the early hours in February.

The sentencing judge accepted the married defendant did not intend to kill Moss, who has two young children, and his remorse was genuine, upholding his previous sentence of four years and eight months in prison.

