Sam Fender wears Francis Bourgeois’ head camera on stage during Wembley gig

Sam Fender’s Wembley gig took an unexpected turn on Saturday night when Francis Bourgeois appeared on stage riding a scooter.
The famous trainspotter even pulled out a tailwhip as the Geordie star belted out “Getting Started”.
Fender then nabbed the TikToker’s famous go-pro and attached it to his own head for part of the performance.
“What a f****** crease man, couldn’t stop laughing when my mate Francis Bourgeois joined us on stage last night,” he wrote, sharing a video of the moment.
“His scooter skills are beast too. Thanks again London, no words.”
