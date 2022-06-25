Sam Fender performs ‘Getting Started’ during impressive and emotional Glastonbury debut

Sam Fender impressed fans on his Glastonbury debut with an emotional set that cemented the North Shields star as one of Britain’s best.

Occupying Friday’s penultimate Pyramid Stage slot due to US rapper Doja Cat pulling out, he seized his opportunity to wow what is surely one of the biggest crowds of his career so far.

Fender had thousands eating out the palm of his hand as they sang back the “woah’s” during “Seventeen Going Under”, just one of the highlights of his brilliant set.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.