Sam Asghari gushes over his married life to Britney Spears: ‘She’s doing great’

Sam Asghari is gushing over his married life with Britney Spears and revealed how well his partner is doing as well as how much she’s supported him throughout his acting career.

The 28-year-old actor sat down with Good Morning America on Wednesday to chat about life as a married man and being Spears’ husband. As he went on to share how the 40-year-old singer has been doing, he also confessed that he doesn’t 100 per cent feel like he’s a husband yet.

“She’s amazing, she’s doing great,” he said. “The husband thing hasn’t hit me yet.”

Regarding the wedding, the Can You Keep A Secret? star noted how the occasion, which took place on 9 June, was “overdue for” them. The couple first started dating in 2016 and announced their engaged in September 2021.

Despite how long it took to happen, the newlywed said that his big day was just the type of ceremony that he and the Toxic singer had wanted.

“We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was,” he explained. “And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.”

The intimate wedding happened at their home in Los Angeles, California, in front of 60 guests, including A-lister friends such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore.

Throughout and before married life, Asghari has also been establishing his career in Hollywood. His upcoming film with Mel Gibson, Hot Seat, will be released in the US on 1 July.

However, according to Asghari, he wasn’t nearly as recognised in the public eye until he met Spears. He shared that the “platform” he’s given her is something he’s “appreciative” of.

“I didn’t really get noticed until, you know — my wife gave me, like this amazing platform to work with,” he continued. “So I’m always appreciative of that. And I’m always so grateful for that. I don’t take any opportunity that I have for granted, and I really try to stay positive with everything that’s happening.”

He went on to praise his relationship with the pop star and explained that he’s learned so much about what he wants to “achieve.”

“Just being in a relationship with someone that has achieved so much, so many great things and at such a young age kinda gives me the understanding and teaches me so much for the little things I’m gonna achieve or the big things,” he explained.

When it comes to achieving his goals, Asghari said that Spears constantly encourages, as she tells him things like, “Go, go get it”. He also highlighted how she admires how hard his works for the sake of their “future children”.

“She loves the fact that I’m working, and she loves the fact that I wanna create a legacy for me, for our future family,” he continued. “I wanna be able to make my children or my future children happy. And they’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s my dad. I wanna be like my dad,’ you know?”

“At the end of my life I wanna be able to have a great career,” he added. “But more importantly, I want people to look up to me — my loved ones, my children, my wife.”

