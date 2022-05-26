Salvador Ramos: Texas shooter’s final text messages revealed

The Uvalde, Texas mass shooter told a German girl he was chatting with online that he shot his grandmother in the face and planned to attack an elementary school just moments before the attack.

Salvador Ramos, 18, sent the texts on Tuesday just before he barricaded himself in a classroom at Robb Elementary School where he killed 19 students and two faculty members. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents, but not before responding police ignored the cries of desperate parents asking them to enter the school.

In the text exchange the shooter mentions his grandmother, saying he was “waiting for this b****.” He also said he had to wait until his grandfather left before he could act.

Later in the text he tells the recipient that “Ima go shoot up a elementary school rn.”

