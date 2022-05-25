Salvador Ramos shot grandmother in face after ‘fighting over graduation’ before school attack

Salvador Ramos, who stands accused of perpetrating the most deadly US school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack ten years ago, reportedly shot his grandmother in the face after a fight about his failure to graduate from Uvalde Elementary School.

This story will be updated.

