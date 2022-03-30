Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Warns About 'Harvey Weinstein Of Bollywood'; Tags Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cryptic Post

Former actress Somy Ali grabbed attention as she warned the ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’ and said that he will be exposed soon. Ali took to her Instagram and shared a cautionary post warning that all the women will soon stand up and talk about the abuse they have faced from this alleged ‘Harvey Weinstein’. Surprisingly, the actress also tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the post and lauded her for standing up and sharing the truth.

As Somy Ali shared the post, she used a still from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s popular song Aate Jaate Haste Gaate from the film Maine Pyar Kiya. As she shared the post, Ali wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.”

For the unversed Somy Ali and Salman Khan reportedly dated back in the 90’s for almost eight years and the two parted. In an interview with Free Press Journal(via Hindustan Times), Ali opened about her split with Khan and said that they just weren’t happy. She said, “I learned a lot from his parents and household. I also learned from Salman. Ultimately, in any relationship, if you are not happy, it’s better to part ways. That was the case of the relationship between Salman and me. I decided to go back to America.”

The post is extremely cryptic because, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dated Salman Khan in the early 2000s. Post their breakup, Rai had claimed that Khan harassed and the actress’ parents had also lodged a complaint against Khan.

