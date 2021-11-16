Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey To Enter Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe; Director In Talks With ‘Dabangg’ Star

Rohit Shetty is basking under the light that his latest film Sooryavanshi and the big moolah it is minting at the box office. But before the inception of his cop universe with films like Simmba and Singham, it was Salman Khan who popularized the cop role with his own antics and Dabangg Chulbul Pandey. Police brutality apart, the mainstream masala film fared great at the cinemas and gave fans an iconic character with a dozen of witty punchlines and one-liners. Well, as it turns out Shetty isn’t oblivious of the fact and wants Khan’s Chulbul to make his entry into his world of films too. Maybe with another S-initial name, who knows?

According to a Pinkvilla report, the director met Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 where they discussed the possibility of the same. When asked about Chulbul’s debut in the cop-verse, he told the publication, “It’s like we have spoken about it, we haven’t started writing it. It’s too early to talk about anything. Now, I am speaking to him, in a week’s time, we’ll film Cirkus’ last schedule. There’s still time for everything to happen. When it’ll happen, it’ll happen. But at present, we are going back to filming Cirkus.”

If you’re not in the know, Cirkus is where he has reunited with Ranveer Singh again to recreate the magic on big screens. The film is in its post-production stage and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde. While both the leading ladies have a pivotal role, Singh apparently will be seen essaying double roles in the film which is being touted as the official adaptation of Angoor.

Meanwhile, it was also recently reported that the filmmaker is extending his cop-verse and taking it to the OTT medium. It is being said that he is joining hands with Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra for a cob-based web-series for Amazon Prime Video.

A source was also quoted saying, “Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment is very different from what the audience have seen in the digital world.”

