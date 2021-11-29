Salman Khan Fans Burst Crackers Inside The Theatre, Pour Milk On ‘Antim’ Poster; Actor Says “Please Avoid This”

It is no news that Salman Khan enjoys a certain fan following. Be it the way he has popularized the role of the macho alpha male who beats up bad guys even when a bullet is lodged in his chest on the silver screen or the way he conducts himself off of it, there are a lot of takers for the brand he stands for. And no, I’m not even begun about Being Human and the other PR efforts to keep the tribe of Bhai thriving. But it wouldn’t be fair to reduce his super stardom to mere media glare; it is also his elusive and often infamous celebrity status that has survived the ravages of the ever-changing time.

Which explains the very many things that his fans have done in the recent days. As you probably know, Khan’s latest film Antim has arrived at the theatres.

Antim: The Final Truth is a Mahesh Manjrekar directorial that has Salman Khan playing a Sikh cop who clashes with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s gangster character. Yes, your classic masala fare that is presented by Salman Khan Films, obviously. But only a few days in and despite mixed reviews, fans are thrilled to see Khan baring his chest and doing what he does best.

So much so that, they carried and burst crackers during the screening and inside the theatres. Yes, you had that right. Not just that, many fans also went the mile to bathe their idol and his character poster with milk. Needless to say, the star has had to intervene. Without any kind of condemnation, Khan shared posts requesting his fans to avoid pulling these stunts.

Sharing a video of fans lighting crackers, he wrote, “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u.”

Sharing another video of a few high-spirited followers pouring milk on his poster, the star couldn’t help himself and added, “Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta. (A lot of people do not even have access to water and you people are wasting milk like this. I request all my fans to provide milk to the needy and to those who do not have access to it).”

Well, just another day in Bollywood and the star-obsessed country that doesn’t shy away from turning demi-Gods out of actors and ripping them of their basic dignity when things aren’t as convenient.

