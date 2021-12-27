Salman Khan Confirms 'Tiger 3' And Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' Crossover In YRF's Spy Universe; Here's What We Know

Bollywood star Salman Khan just dropped a slew of updates on the occasion of his birthday. The star was at his farmhouse in Panvel over the weekend where he celebrated his 56th birthday with friends and family. In a media interaction ahead of the party, he spilt details about his slate of upcoming movies. And it has everything between the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel film and sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan opened up about his upcoming movies, confirming a crossover between Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan for a Yash Raj spy universe. Talking about the exciting collaboration, he revealed, “We are both coming in Tiger 3, in Pathan as well. Tiger will release by December 2022. Hopefully, Pathan will come before it and maybe both of us will come together.”

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is filming for his cameo in Tiger 3 as per reports on mid-day. He is set to play a RAW agent and is on a 12-days-long schedule at Yash Raj Studios to shoot for his parts. While the two actors are shooting for the collaboration separately, word is that they will share the frame in a couple of scenes. News of a spy universe dropped a while ago and now we also know that Salman Khan will make an appearance as Tiger in Pathan. Tiger 3 will reportedly release on Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, the actor who recently returned from his Da-Bangg Reloaded tour in Saudi Arabia is all set to star in Kick 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He also announced a sequel film for No Entry and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, revealing that it will be titled – Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. The upcoming film will mark the follow-up of the 2015 flick directed by Kabir Khan.

While the updates are certainly a treat for fans, a rather unfortunate incident occurred over the Christmas celebrations at the star’s farmhouse. Turns out, he was bitten by a snake not once but thrice. He was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai where he was reportedly discharged within 6 hours as per NDTV reports. However, the actor reacted to the incident by saying, “Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai.”

