Salman Khan Confirms 'No Entry' Sequel, Reveals The Title Of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' On His 56th Birthday

Salman Khan, who is popularly known as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, turns a year older today. The 56-year-old-actor, who has been quite busy with his professional commitments has finally taken some time off from his hectic schedule and headed to Panvel to celebrate his 56th birthday with friends and family. And in his recent media interaction, Salman gave his fans several reasons to celebrate the day with him.

Talking about the ongoing rumours about his collaboration with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Salman denied all the reports and stated that he is currently with the filmmaker’s father, who is busy with the script of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel which is currently titled ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’. In addition to revealing the title of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’, Salman also revealed that he will soon start shooting for Anees Bazmee’s ‘No Entry’ sequel after ‘Tiger 3’.

The birthday boy, who shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan, was even quizzed about their respective upcoming projects, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’. And in an interesting turn of events, Salman confirmed his cameo in ‘Pathan’ and also hinted at a film with SRK. “We are both coming in Tiger 3, in Pathan as well. Tiger will release by December 2022. Hopefully, Pathan will come before it, and maybe both of us will come together, Salman added.

While Salman is aiming to wrap the shoot of Maneesh Sharma’s ‘Tiger 3’ with Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif early next year, the maverick actor has a long list of interesting projects already lined up in the pipeline. Last seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ with Aayush Sharma, Salman has Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Farhad Samji’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ starring Pooja Hegde. In addition to these projects, Salman is also reported to make a guest appearance in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

