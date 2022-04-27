Salma Hayek shares birthday dance with Channing Tatum after taking over Magic Mike role

Salma Hayek shared a video on Channing Tatum’s birthday of the pair dancing together at a small party.

The Mexican-American actor recently replaced Thandiwe Newton in Tatum’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, a second sequel to the hit stripper comedy-drama Magic Mike.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Hayek wrote: “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum.”

In the video, Tatum, who had just turned 42, can be seen wearing a pink birthday hat. Hayek danced a salsa with him while Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” can be heard playing in the background.

After giving Tatum a hug, she can be heard saying: “Happy birthday.”

Hayek was cast in Magic Mike’s Last Dance earlier this month after Newton stepped away from the film due to personal reasons.

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a Warner Bros spokesperson said at the time.

A report subsequently claimed that the Solo: A Star Wars Story actor had been dropped from the project after rowing on set with Tatum, who also produces the film.

However, this was refuted by the Warner Bros spokesperson, as well as Newton herself.

