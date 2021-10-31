Salisbury train crash: Emergency operation underway as two trains collide in tunnel

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash involving two trains at Salisbury, Wiltshire.

The collision took place in Fisherton Tunnel, on the northeast side of Salisbury near Laverstock Junction where the line from the south coast joins the line from London.

The 5.08pm GWR Portsmouth to Bristol service struck an object and derailed, knocking out signals, Network Rail said.

It was then hit by the 5.20pm Southwestern Railway London Waterloo to Honiton train.

“We are currently responding to an incident at Fisherton Tunnel, Salisbury,” said British Transport Police. “Officers were called at 6.46pm this evening following reports a train derailed. We are on scene alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.”

A mother who was out trick or treating with her family nearby likened the noise of the crash to “a bomb” and “thunder”.

Tamar Vellacott said she was walking outside with her young children, mother and partner on Jewell Close, Bishopdown, around a kilometre from the scene.

“It was a noise we’ve never heard before… my young ones started panicking thinking it was a bomb and we said maybe a lorry had crashed on the London Road and not to panic,” the 25-year-old told PA.

“There was no screeching like brakes, just a long rumbling sound like thunder hitting the railway line.”

An Office of Rail and Road spokesperson said: “We’re supporting Network Rail and the train operators, plus RAIB (Rail Accident Investigation Branch) and the British Transport Police with respect to the collision between two trains near Salisbury Tunnel Junction and liaising with emergency services responding to the incident.”

Transport Salaried Staffs Association general secretary Manuel Cortes said the incident was “a very sobering reminder about why safety on our railways is always paramount”.

The area has been affected by huge amounts of surface water from torrential rain, although it is unclear if the weather was involved in the incident.

The line is closed as emergency services “carry out their work,” GWR said.

A trespasser was removed from that track at the tunnel on Saturday, according to a report in the Salisbury Journal.

The man was spotted by a driver but was removed by police.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Salisbury train crash: Emergency operation underway as two trains collide in tunnel