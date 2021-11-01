The driver of one of the trains involved in Sunday’s rail crash near Salisbury in Wiltshire has been left with “life-changing” injuries after having to be cut out of his cab and taken to hospital, according to police.

The two trains collided in a tunnel outside the cathedral city at around 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

Giving an update on Monday, British Transport Police said: “Ninety-two passengers were on both train services.

“Around 30 people attended a casualty centre which was set up in a nearby church, the majority of who were walking wounded and assessed at the scene.

“Thirteen people were taken to hospital by ambulance, where they have received treatment for minor injuries. One remains there.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the train was more seriously injured and his injuries are believed to be life-changing.

“He also remains in hospital in a stable condition this morning, and his family have been informed.”

Source Link Salisbury train crash: Driver suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after being trapped in cabin