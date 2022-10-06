Sajid Khan, ‘Bigg Boss’ And The Craft Of Raising TRPs By Triggering The Audience

Bigg Boss 16 currently airing on Colors has been keeping up with the trends, has great TRP soon after the show began, has several trending hashtags on social media, and is also constantly in the news. One of the biggest reasons being Sajid Khan’s participation. The show also features contestants Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, rapper MC Stan, Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig, and many more. However, it seems Bigg Boss makers have ticked all the boxes of controversy, trends and triggers with Sajid Khan’s participation.

SEE ALSO: Uorfi Javed Slams ‘Bigg Boss’ For Featuring Sajid Khan; Calls Out Shehnaaz Gill, Kashmera Shah For Supporting Him

The reality TV show, Big Boss has had successful 16 seasons and several regional spin-offs. The show is known for bringing together several celebrities, misfits, and controversial people together. The contestants live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world. Housemates are voted out, usually on a weekly basis, until only one remains and wins the cash prize.

I knew #SajidKhan is accused of sexual harrasment of 9 women but today got to know the details shared by women . It’s shame of someone is supporting him in any way #BiggBoss16@ColorsTV Shame !! Thread of accusations: pic.twitter.com/T31dhlWI0G — Srishti (@DailycateSoul) October 2, 2022

Fans of the show have expressed disappointment with the filmmaker’s participation and many have continued to share tweets about the same on social media. Bigg Boss is known for bringing in controversial celebrities as contestants or wild card contestants to bring in more views, and to rev up the TRP (Television Rating Point). Dolly Bindra, Ajaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, and many more have turned out to be controversial after several weeks in the Bigg Boss house. Kamaal R Khan and Rakhi Sawant were known for their shenanigans before entering the reality show, however, with a participant like Sajid Khan, Bigg Boss has gone too far.

Finally someone said it. Bang on #UrfiJaved 🔥

Thats the thing about urfi she’s always been straightforward and brave.

Shame on people who support molesters!!#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #SajidKhan pic.twitter.com/QNBZE9iqGz — 88% 👸 #αѕιм (@blossom__lotus1) October 5, 2022

I don’t watch #BiggBoss16 but shame on @ColorsTV for having someone like #SajidKhan in it Not 1 or 2, but 9 women have accused him in #MeToo Would request @MinistryWCD @smritiirani to investigate & help in freeing film industry from casting couch & such perverts🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/Q0KYqhXvJl — PallaviCT (@pallavict) October 6, 2022

Sajid Khan in 2018 was accused by nine women of sexual harassment including Sherlyn Chopra and Jiah Khan. Celebrities like Sona Mohapatra have also urged Bollywood to open up about the filmmaker’s participation and condemn his appearance on the daily TV show. Mandana Karimi, who had also accused the filmmaker of misconduct, has quit Bollywood in protest after Sajid Khan entered the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Sajid Khan’s constant appearance is not only triggering to many across the audience demographic, but the show also seems to be attempting to normalise a public personality, a celebrity after they have been called out for sexual harassment. Not something as simple as a con, or a theft case. Not one but nine women, risked their lives and their careers to come forward and pen down horrific accounts they when through and called out a man in power. The same man is now being white washed (intentionally hiding some kind of wrongdoing, error, or unpleasant situation) back into society as someone who has had their own struggles?

I’m so glad that Sajid Khan’s attempt at whitewashing his crimes isn’t working. There has been much criticism from prominent voices about his participation in Bigg Boss which has brought renewed attention to his alleged sexual harassment history. pic.twitter.com/ZyGIUwkhoY — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 5, 2022

SEE ALSO: Sajid Khan’s Comeback Has Twitter Questioning Industry Integrity: MeToo Be Damned, Bollywood Mein Chalta Hai!

Sajid during his entry in the Bigg Boss house did not speak about the #MeToo accusations he instead talked about how he has been suffering. He said, “Till the night (when he was accused of harassment) I was working on the film and in the morning I was out of the film. My credit on the film was taken away from me.” The filmmaker after the accusation was barred from directing films by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA). The association did not reveal if any further action will be taken against the filmmaker. However, four years later, days before his Bigg Boss participation announcement, Sajid also announced his filmmaking return with 100%. It is set to be led by John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Despite the call-out, there haven’t been any responses from the makers or the actors and celebrities associated with the filmmaker or either of the projects. Bigg Boss isn’t a show that if avoided can be less trigging for the select few. The show is a gateway to bigger platforms in Bollywood, on social media, and in news. Even if you don’t watch Bigg Boss, the contestants are unavoidable as they are often on social media and in the news. Also, of course, an accused is innocent unless proven guilty, but with a such huge audience, the makers didn’t need a contestant like the filmmaker to bring in more numbers, and higher TRP. It could have been done in any other way, a way that was wearier of its audience and their concern.

The show is not only giving power back to the already imbalanced industry but has also belittled the women who came forward during #Metoo and fought for their rights, and the safety of other women in the industry. After normalising a sexual harassment accused, what kind of contestant will be next?

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Sajid Khan, 'Bigg Boss' And The Craft Of Raising TRPs By Triggering The Audience