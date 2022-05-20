Sajid Javid says UK support for Ukraine is ‘unwavering’ as 5.8 million items of aid sent

Posted on May 20, 2022 0

The Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid has said that the UK‘s support for Ukraine is “unwavering” as it “desperately” needs medical supplies due to continuing attacks from Russia.

In a statement on Friday (20 May) the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that 4.2 million doses of medicines and 1.5 million items of other supplies including PPE and respirators had been sent from the UK in direct response to a request from the Ukraine government.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Sajid Javid says UK support for Ukraine is ‘unwavering’ as 5.8 million items of aid sent