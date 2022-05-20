A Sainsbury’s supermarket has been evacuated after shoppers reported suffering from breathing problems.

Seven people are being treated due to a “hazardous substances incident” at the store in the outskirts of Birmingham.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sainsbury’s supermarket evacuated as shoppers suffer breathing problems