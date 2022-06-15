Sainsbury’s increases investment in price cuts amid cost-of-living pressures

Sainsbury’s has pumped more cash investment into its campaign to match the prices of discount rival Aldi as the supermarket chain’s customers battle the soaring cost of living.

The UK’s second largest grocer said it has increased spending on its Sainsbury’s Quality, Aldi Price match campaign, which will now cover around 250 products.

Sainsbury’s said it has also shaken up the promotion to cover its 20 most popular product lines, which it confirmed will be more costly for the business.

Clearer in-store signs and posters will help customers compare the lowest prices – because we know that really matters to people right now. Rhian Bartlett

It said the latest discounts will knock around a 10th of the price of popular packs of chicken breasts and beef mince.

The pricing strategy comes as shoppers face rampant inflation, which leapt to a 40-year-high of 9% in April and is expected to rise further.

The Office for National Statistics also revealed that food and drink inflation rose to 6.8% for the month.

Rhian Bartlett, Sainsbury’s food commercial director, said: “With costs going up, we’re working hard to keep our prices low.

“Customers are watching every penny and we are making it easier for them to buy what they need in our stores.

“Clearer in-store signs and posters will help customers compare the lowest prices – because we know that really matters to people right now.”

The price of onions, orange juice, cauliflowers and double cream will drop in the latest batch of changes.

Last month, Sainsbury’s chief executive officer Simon Roberts told reporters that he has sought to improve customers’ price perception of the brand, as some saw it as “too expensive” despite efforts to reduce prices.

