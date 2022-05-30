Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim To Make His Much-Awaited Bollywood Debut With 'Hridayam' Remake? Here's The Truth

Karan Johar, who recently hosted a grand 50th birthday bash in Mumbai, is now reported to launch Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan soon. The Dharma chief, who has helped many talented young actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, and others, with their Bollywood debut, has reportedly found the right script for Ibrahim’s much-awaited acting debut.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Johar is all set to launch Ibrahim with the Hindi remake of Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s romantic drama ‘Hridayam’. The report even quoted a source stating, “For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. And the character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood, is just right for Ibrahim.”

Meanwhile, a Filmfare report has denied all these claims by calling ‘baseless rumours’. According to their report, Johar has no such plans for Ibrahim yet, and all these ‘Hridayam’ remake reports making rounds on the internet are rumours.

While Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, these reports of his much-awaited Bollywood debut has left us all puzzled. And as we wait for an official announcement by Johar, the filmmaker gears up to launch Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor with ‘Bedhadak’.

On the other hand, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently shared a glimpse of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda’s Bollywood debut by dropping a teaser of Netflix’s upcoming project ‘The Archies’.

Cover Image: Instagram

