Saif Ali Khan Says He Will Act In Mahabharata Only If It Is Made Like Lord Of The Rings: ‘It’s The Dream Subject’

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about is dream role and said that he would like to be a part of a movie based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata. However, the actor said that he had one condition for the movie and was also in talks with Ajay Devgn about it. Saif will soon be seen playing the demon king Ravana in the epic drama film Adipurush which is based on Ramayana. The teaser of the movie was recently released and has been receiving backlash for not portraying the characters in the right light.

Talking about starring in Mahabharata, Saif Ali Khan in an interview with Bollywood Bubble said that he would star in the movie only if it will be made on a grand scale like Lord of the Rings.

He said, “What I’d like to play is act in the Mahabharata if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. We’ve been talking about it with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage. I think in our generation it’s the dream subject. Everybody wants to do that. We will get the Bombay film industry together with the South or whatever if that’s even possible and just make this grand movie.”

Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in the movie Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the remake of a Tamil film released in 2017 by the same name. It starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The actor will also be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, a film based on the mythological epic, Ramayana.

