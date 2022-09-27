Saif Ali Khan Says He ‘Left Wing’ While Talking About ‘Vikram Vedha’; Says ‘Probably Shouldn’t Say These Things’

Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Vikram Vedha which is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name and also stars Hrithik Roshan the lead role. While talking about his character Vikram, Khan admitted that he is more of a ‘left-wing’ and probably shouldn’t say such things in today’s world. The actor also spoke in-depth about his character and described what an ‘encounter specialist’.

In an interview with Biz Asia, Saif Ali Khan spoke about his character’s profession and said, “When the mafia problem was getting so out of control, there was this urban legend that we won’t show whether the ‘criminal’ was shot genuinely trying to escape, or executed, and later on, they do the paperwork to show that he was trying to escape and we had to shoot him. That’s called an ‘encounter’, a ‘fake encounter’. It’s kind of a horrific judicial… I’m sure it’s completely illegal. But it’s cinematically quite disturbing as well, and that’s kind of what my character does.”

He further revealed his political stance and said, “I’m much more… probably a bit left-wing, I suppose… I don’t know, I probably shouldn’t say these things anymore today. But yes, I’m really liberal and easygoing, and I think everyone is entitled to a fair trial before judgement. I’m certainly not for executing suspected criminals, which my character seems to love to do.”

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha has been directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original movie starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and received widespread critical acclaim. Hrithik Roshan replaces Vijay Sethupathi in the Hindi version of the film while Saif Ali Khan replaces R. Madhavan. The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf and will releasing on September 30.

