Sai Pallavi Sparks Debate As She Compares Kashmiri Pandit Exodus To Cow Vigilantism

Sai Pallavi recently shared her opinion about the movie The Kashmir Files and compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to Cow vandalism. Pallavi’s comments left Twitter divided, while some encouraged her for taking a stand for the minority, while others criticized her for comparing the pain of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

In an interview with Great Andhra, Pallavi said that violence in the name of religion is wrong. She said, “The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. So, where’s the difference between these two incidents.”

She added, “So what I believe is, if you are stronger than me, and you are oppressing me, then you are in the wrong. A large number of people oppressing a small group of people is wrong. A battle has to be fought between two equals.”

The comment sparked a debate on Twitter, a section of Netizens praised Sai Pallavi’s comments. Here are some reactions.

#saipallavi#boycottbollywood The spineless bollywood actors does not have that courage. pic.twitter.com/0ixZaBv1EC — Sohail Ahmad Malani (@MalaniSohail) June 15, 2022

Sanghis attacking #SaiPallavi over a harmless statement ( and twisting it to spew venom ) Rationality always rattle them. More power to you, girl. pic.twitter.com/VxLAV4QSyu — Tharun (@tharunwrites) June 15, 2022

People who r vth narrow thinking will not understand this, But on the name of religion & culture who ever hate or force/bulldoze others to follow their own culture is same. Either it is genocide or beat/kill a person who eat beaf or transport cows for slaughter.

Be good do good pic.twitter.com/KS6UJ1sp1C — RK Naredla (@RKrish_Naredla) June 14, 2022

“For me violence is wrong form of communication. Mine is a neutral family where they only taught to be a good human being. The oppress, however, should be protected. I don’t know who’s right & who’s wrong. If you are a good human being, you don’t feel one is right.”

– #SaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/o6eOuKvd2G — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 14, 2022

‘The oppressed should be protected’ ⁦@Sai_Pallavi92⁩ speaking truth to power 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/WcAraGwCcI — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, several others criticized her comments, one user wrote, “I don’t carry hatred for @Sai_Pallavi92, many in India have not been aware of what happened to us , as a community … Her equating us with cow smugglers is probably unintentional , i invite her to our refugee camps for better understanding May God keep her blessed.”

I don’t carry hatred for @Sai_Pallavi92 , many in India have not been aware of what happened to us , as a community … Her equating us with cow smugglers is probably unintentional , i invite her to our refugee camps for better understanding May God keep her blessed https://t.co/zl5hqkywv7 — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) June 14, 2022

Dear @Sai_Pallavi92 There is a huge difference in a random Muslim being beaten & an entire community being uprooted. Please don’t trivialise my pain. Come & see any of our broken homes & hearts. We are witnesses to Genocide but await justice. Not Everything is Propaganda. pic.twitter.com/YhN9r2QTKM — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) June 14, 2022

A word of caution

It’s best that Artists while promoting a new release stick to their film & work thereof. To stray & dwell upon issues of great socio-political magnitude,they have little knowledge about is bound to land them in trouble & completely uncalled for#SaiPallavi — Malavika Avinash (@MalavikaBJP) June 16, 2022

