Sai Pallavi Sparks Debate As She Compares Kashmiri Pandit Exodus To Cow Vigilantism

Posted on June 16, 2022

Sai Pallavi recently shared her opinion about the movie The Kashmir Files and compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to Cow vandalism. Pallavi’s comments left Twitter divided, while some encouraged her for taking a stand for the minority, while others criticized her for comparing the pain of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

In an interview with Great Andhra, Pallavi said that violence in the name of religion is wrong. She said, “The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. So, where’s the difference between these two incidents.”

She added, “So what I believe is, if you are stronger than me, and you are oppressing me, then you are in the wrong. A large number of people oppressing a small group of people is wrong. A battle has to be fought between two equals.”

The comment sparked a debate on Twitter, a section of Netizens praised Sai Pallavi’s comments. Here are some reactions.

Meanwhile, several others criticized her comments, one user wrote, “I don’t carry hatred for @Sai_Pallavi92, many in India have not been aware of what happened to us , as a community … Her equating us with cow smugglers is probably unintentional , i invite her to our refugee camps for better understanding May God keep her blessed.”

