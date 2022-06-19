Sai Pallavi Clarifies Her Remarks Over Kashmiri Pandit's Exodus Says 'I Will Be Thinking Twice Before I Speak My Heart'

Sai Pallavi recently sparked debate as she shared her opinion about the movie The Kashmir Files and compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to Cow vandalism. Pallavi’s comments left netizens divided over the internet and severely criticized her for comparing the pain of the Kashmiri Pandit community. The actor recently shared a video on her Instagram and clarified her remarks. Pallavi said that her words had been misinterpreted her words and that she would never minimise a tragedy such as the genocide.

SEE ALSO: Sai Pallavi Sparks Debate As She Compares Kashmiri Pandit Exodus To Cow Vigilantism

Earlier in an interview with Great Andhra, Pallavi said that violence in the name of religion is wrong. She said, “The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. So, where’s the difference between these two incidents.”

Clarifying her remarks, Sai Pallavi shared a video and said, “”This is the first time getting on live and clarifying something. This is also the first time I’m hesitant to voice my feelings because I’m afraid my words may be misunderstood.” She added, “I was recently asked if I am a left or right supporter, and I responded unequivocally that I am neither. Before we identify ourselves with our views, I was aware that we should first be good human beings. I went on to expound on two of the points I made earlier, both of which had a significant impact on me and left me traumatised for days.”

Sai Pallavi conveyed. “I must quote an incident, when I had a chance to speak to the director of ‘The Kashmir Files’, and expressed my dissatisfaction with the people’s suffering at the time. I said that I was traumatised for days together.Being who I am, I would never minimise a tragedy such as the genocide and the generations of people who have been affected by it.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Sai Pallavi Clarifies Her Remarks Over Kashmiri Pandit's Exodus Says 'I Will Be Thinking Twice Before I Speak My Heart'