Sadiq Khan welcomes decision to reinvestigate Met Police over Stephen Port case handling

The decision to reinvestigate the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the murders of four young men by serial killer Stephen Port has been welcomed by London’s mayor Sadiq Khan.

Port, 47, was handed a whole-life sentence for the murders of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor.

All four were killed by Port by being given overdoses of the “date-rape” drug GHB at his home in Barking.

A solicitor representing the victims’ families has said that the actions of the Metropolitan Police were “driven by homophobia.”

