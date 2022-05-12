Sadiq Khan visits cannabis dispensary in LA to explore legalising drug

Sadiq Khan has praised the “high standard” at cannabis farms in the United States during a visit to a dispensary and cultivation centre in Los Angeles.

The mayor of London has set up a new group, the London Drugs Commission, to assess whether to decriminalise cannabis in the UK.

Possession of cannabis was the main drug offence recorded in 2020-2021 according to a House of Commons report.

Khan said an “honest, open” conversation was needed with both politicians and those who grow cannabis regarding the law.

