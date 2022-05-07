Sadiq Khan: Starmer allegations a million miles from Boris Johnson's actions

London mayor Sadiq Khan defended Labour leader Keir Starmer over alleged lockdown rule-breaking last April.

Speaking to PA Media, Mr Khan said that Starmer’s gathering in Durham is “a million miles away” from Boris Johnson’s lockdown rule-breaking.

He said: “Keir is quite clear. No rules were broken. He was working incredibly hard all day, had supper in the evening. A million miles away from what Boris Johnson was found to have done.”

However, last week he said that it was a “fair point” to draw comparisons between the two politicians’ gatherings.

