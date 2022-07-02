Sadiq Khan joins Pride in London celebrations and highlights ‘danger’ to LGBT community

London‘s mayor Sadiq Khan joined the celebrations at Pride in London on Saturday (2 July) as the march celebrated its 50th anniversary.

More than one million people were expected to attend as the parade returned after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the march, Khan said that there was “still a danger” to the LGBT community, referring to the two people killed at a gay bar in Oslo on the day of the city’s Pride parade last Saturday (25 June).

