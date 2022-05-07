Sadiq Khan comments on ‘historic results’ of local elections after London Labour gains

London MayorSadiq Khan said to be “pleased” about the “historic results” of the local elections that saw several Tory councils turning Labour gains “some for the first time ever”.

Speaking to PA Media, the Mayor of London said to be impressed with the Labour leader’s results.

“I think what Keir Starmer has shown with his leadership is that we are incredible again,” Khan said.

Labour has won the flagship Tory council of Wandsworth in London for the first time since 1978, as well as Westminster and Barnet.