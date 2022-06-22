Sadio Mane ‘can’t wait to play’ for Bayern Munich after signing from Liverpool

Sadio Mane has told Bayern Munich fans he “can’t wait to play” after completing his move from Liverpool.

The Senegal forward has joined the Bundesliga champions for £35.1 million, leaving Anfield after six successful years.

“I’m really happy to be here… I really can’t wait to play in front of you guys at Allianz Arena,” he said.

Mane scored 120 goals in 269 appearances across six seasons at Liverpool and won the Premier League, Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, European Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

