Sabina Nessa’s killer jailed for at least 36 years for her murder

Posted on April 8, 2022 0

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Sabina Nessa in a park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, in September last year.

Koci Selamaj, 36, travelled from Eastbourne on 17 September to Cator Park in Kidbrooke. He saw Nessa enter the park and carried out a sexually-motivated attack before fleeing the scene.

“[Sabina’s] death struck at the heart of the fears of many women who should have the right to walk in our open spaces safely,” Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Sabina Nessa’s killer jailed for at least 36 years for her murder