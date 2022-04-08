Sabina Nessa: CCTV shows killer Koci Selamaj’s movements on day of murder

April 8, 2022

CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police shows Koci Selamaj‘s movements before and after the murder of Sabina Nessa.

Mr Selamaj was on Friday sentenced to at least 36 years in prison after pleading guilty to her murder.

He was caught on CCTV at a five-star hotel in Eastbourne on September 17, hours before killing Ms Nessa in Greenwich, south-east London.

Another clip shows Mr Selamaj at a Sainsbury’s picking up a rolling pin, which he then bought, although it was never deployed as a weapon.

