‘Sab Doglapan Hai’! ‘Shark Tank India’ Judge Ashneer Grover’s Selfie With Sunil Grover Gets Hilarious Reactions

‘Shark Tank India’ gained a lot of popularity in India and now the second season of this show is set to premier by the end of this year. There were seven judges a.k.a sharks, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Piyush Bansal, Ghazal Alag, Namrata Thapar and Aman Gupta. Recently, one of the judges of this show and former co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover posted a picture with actor Sunil Grover on Instagram from his official account.

Ashneer Grover is wearing a black t-shirt in the selfie while Sunil Grover is wearing a white coat over a red t-shirt. The shark’s caption read as “two of the most entertaining ‘Grovers’ ever on TV?!”. As soon as Ashneer posted the picture on Instagram, it started receiving hilarious comments from the users. One of them read as “Arey ye toh Rahul Gandhi wali hi t-shirt hai 45k ki” while there was another user who wrote shark’s famous dialogue from the show “yeh sab doglapan hai”.

SEE ALSO: Anupam Mittal On His Net Worth, Richest Judge On ‘Shark Tank India’, Tattoos And More – Exclusive

Earlier a report arrived in August which suggested that the shooting of the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’ show was set to begin on August 19. The makers of the show have taken a suburban studio in Mumbai for the shoot.

Sometime back, a kirtan video from ISKCON temple in Vrindavan surfaced online. It had Ashneer Grover in it; however, the entrepreneur confirmed that the person was just a look-alike and he wasn’t present there.

SEE ALSO: Anupam Mittal Opens Up On His Learnings From ‘Shark Tank India’; Says Facing 13 Cameras “Made Him A Pro”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ‘Sab Doglapan Hai’! ‘Shark Tank India’ Judge Ashneer Grover’s Selfie With Sunil Grover Gets Hilarious Reactions