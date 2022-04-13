Rylan says ‘everyone is entitled to talk about politics’ as he defends partygate comments

Rylan Clark has defended his right to talk about politics after being criticised for suggesting that Boris Johnson should resign.

On Tuesday (12 April), Clark was among the celebrities reacting to the news that Johnson and Rishi Sunak had been fined for attending illegal parties at Downing Street during lockdown.

A number of senior politicians have called for the prime minister’s resignation, along with Clark who tweeted: “He’s officially broke the law. That’s it ain’t it?”

His post was criticised on Wednesday (13 April by former Conservative MP Edwina Currie, who quoted Clark’s tweet and wrote: “No, it isn’t. Shouldn’t have happened, but it’s done now. In case you hadn’t noticed, this all happened two years ago. Putin is laughing at us. Get real.”

In response, the presenter joked that he “did not have @Edwina_Currie on my bingo card for this morning”.

“Edwina, there’s a war, we’re living with Covid, there’s a lot going on publicly and personally,” he wrote.

“I’m aware when it was. Believe me I don’t need to ‘get real’ it’s a statement. Not an opinion. You stay well, as will I.”

In a follow-up tweet, Clark continued: “Just a little reminder. Regardless of your upbringing, education, wealth or status, EVERYONE is entitled to talk about Politics as UK citizens.” He added a gif of internet comedy character Charity Shop Sue.

Johnson is now the first sitting UK prime minister found to have broken the law.

While he apologised for his actions, the PM said that it “did not occur” to him that they were illegal.

