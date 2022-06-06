Ryker Webb: Missing boy, 4, found safe after two days on his own in remote area of Montana

A missing four-year-old boy was found “hungry and thirsty” but safe after spending two days on his own in a remote area of Montana.

Rescuers say that they came across cold Ryker Webb on Sunday after he disappeared from his home in the northwest part of the state.

The alarm was raised on Friday afternoon when he went missing from a property south of Troy and east of Bull Lake, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

