Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen cleared of sexual assault on British Airways flight

Ryder Cup winning golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has been acquitted of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on a flight.

The 31-year-old sportsman was accused of the offences that had allegedly took place on a transatlantic British Airways flight in July 2019.

The allegations were urinating on a passenger’s seat in first class, grabbing a woman’s breast, and being “under the influence of something” on the flight from London Heathrow to Nashville.

He has denied all charges at Aldersgate House Nightingale Court in London.

Olesen said in court: “I felt absolutely horrible and I was very sorry. I could not believe what they were saying what happened. I was just embarrassed and felt horrible.

“I think I remember taking off. I’m not 100 per cent sure.”

More to follow

