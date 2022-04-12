Ryanair passenger claims airline is ‘ghosting’ her over bag that’s been missing for nine days

A Ryanair passenger whose suitcase went missing nine days ago claims the airline is “ghosting” her despite her contacting them through several channels.

Rachel Millard flew to Milan from Manchester on Saturday 2 April for her first holiday with her boyfriend, but was forced to spend the whole five-day trip without her luggage after it failed to arrive.

She then claims to have spotted her case among the piles of abandoned baggage photographed in Manchester Airport’s terminals and posted online at the weekend.

On landing back at Manchester, she informed staff that she thought it was still in the terminal, but they could not locate it.

Her bag has now been missing for nine days. Despite contacting Ryanair multiple times, Ms Millard says the airline is ignoring her.

“They are just ghosting me really, that’s how I’m describing it,” she told Manchester Evening News.

“Obviously, baggage issues do happen but for it to be nine days and them to just ignore me and tell me they can’t help isn’t good enough really. Especially seeing as I’ve told them where it is – or where I think it is.”

She says the trip was ruined by her lack of luggage, which included vital medication as well as clothing and underwear.

“It was just horrible. My first trip away with my boyfriend and I had virtually nothing with me.

“I did tell [Ryanair] about my medication but I had no idea about how I might go about getting a prescription over there so just had to go without. I also had no underwear, toiletries, make-up, gym stuff.

“I had a few clothes in my hand luggage but had to buy some more. Especially as a waiter spilled Aperol Spritz on my only spare pair of trousers! It meant I just couldn’t enjoy it as much as I should have.”

She says she and her boyfriend had used Ryanair’s self-bag-drop service at Manchester, where you print and attach your own luggage labels.

She believes her case was somehow transferred to arrivals baggage claim rather than being sent to her flight as, while in Milan, she believes she spotted it in another passenger’s photo of the baggage claim area.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she says. “I ran straight over to Joe and said ‘That’s my bag.’ It’s 100 per cent mine. I zoomed in on the label and it even had an ‘MXP’ tag on it, which is for Milan airport. I did think, it hasn’t been abandoned – it never made it onto my flight. So I was a bit confused at how it ended up there as it looked like it was in baggage reclaim.”

The Independent has contacted Ryanair for comment.

